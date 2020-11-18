Sasikala’s release will have no impact on AIADMK, says CM

The release of V.K. Sasikala will have no impact on the AIADMK, asserted Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

He addressed the mediapersons at Coimbatore International Airport. “As far as we are concerned, there will be no change,” he said in response to a question on whether Sasikala’s release will cause any changes in the party. Sasikala, a confidante of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, is serving a four-year prison sentence in Bengaluru in a disproportionate assets case.

Noting that around 313 government school students will receive medical seats due to the 7.5% horizontal reservation this year, Mr. Palaniswami said that the State government introduced the horizontal reservation as the government school students were “adversely affected” due to NEET. While government school students constituted 41% of the total strength of Class XII students, only six students from government schools who cleared NEET got medical seats last year, he said.

The State government has not yet decided on the reopening of schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Palaniswami said. All precautionary measures for the northeast monsoon, including a 24-hour control room, have been arranged by the government, he said.

Mr. Palaniswami cut short his press meet after engaging in a spat with a television news reporter, who accused the State government of allegedly indulging in self-praise about the 7.5% horizontal reservation.