Sasikala visits Kodanad Estate for first time since Jayalalithaa’s death  

January 19, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

V.K. Sasikala, former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa’s aide, visited the Kodanad Estate near Kil Kotagiri on Thursday for the first time since Jayalalithaa’s death.

Within two months of the former Chief Minister’s death, Ms. Sasikala was jailed in a disproportionate assets case in which Jayalalithaa was the prime accused.

Ms. Sasikala, who is said to be visiting the estate to finalise arrangements for the installation of Jayalalithaa’s statue, in a teary-eyed interview to reporters, said she was confident that the “spirit” of the late AIADMK leader would ensure that the people involved in the Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case were brought to justice.

“We also lost one guard, who had been employed at the estate since he was young, in the murder,” Ms. Sasikala said, adding that she was looking forward to meeting the workers at the estate. She further said that she was continuing her efforts to “reunite” the AIADMK.

Asked why her efforts were proving to be unsuccessful, Ms. Sasikala said: “There must be a compromise. That is what is good in politics. When the opportunity presents itself, it will definitely happen.”

