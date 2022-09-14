Sasikala condemns steep hike in power charges

Condemning the steep hike in power charges , V.K. Sasikala, aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, on Tuesday questioned whether crushing the people was the DMK’s Dravidian Model.

Addressing her supporters in the city, Ms. Sasikala said that the hike in power tariff had come as a huge shock to the people, particularly the downtrodden and small industries, as it would be difficult for them to face the hike of 32%. “Earlier, the tariff for peak hour usage was applicable only to large industries. But, now even small units have to pay the peak hour usage charge of ₹9 per unit,” she said.

Ms. Sasikala said that due to discharge of surplus water from Mettur, low-lying areas in the district were affected. She demanded adequate compensation given to those affected. She also wanted setting up of common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) to prevent pollution of River Cauvery by industries, establishmnent of a government college for women and steps to control yarn price.