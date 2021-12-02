Coimbatore

Sasikala can never return to AIADMK, says Ponnaiyan

Former Minister C. Ponnaiyan on Thursday said that V.K. Sasikala, aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, can never return to the AIADMK as the party cadre did not prefer it.

Responding to a question on her possible re-entry, he said Ms. Sasikala did not even have the basic membership of the party.

She and her family were kept away from the party and from her house by Jayalalithaa [for some months], he said.

Mr. Ponnaiyan said the AIADMK would win big in the upcoming urban local body elections.

He claimed that the DMK government was demanding 6% commission for sanctioning tenders that were called for during the previous AIADMK regime.

The DMK cheated students by saying it would implement a law against NEET and waive education loans obtained from nationalised banks.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2021 11:06:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/sasikala-can-never-return-to-aiadmk-says-ponnaiyan/article37813852.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY