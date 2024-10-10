Sarvavidya Fest 2024 to be held in Coimbatore, Erode and Salem

Sarvavidya Fest 2024 organised by i-Robochakra, Robotics and AI education company and an ISRO Space Tutor is back again.

The National Level RoboScience Championship is expanding across three cities - Erode, Salem and Coimbatore - culminating in the grand finale in Coimbatore on November 13, 2024. Every registered team will get a free robotics kit worth ₹2,000 for the competition. I Robochakra will provide free training a day before the contest. Students from Grade 3 to 9 can join.

In Erode, the event will happen at Hindusthan College of Science and Commerce and the training will be on October 21. Prelims will be on October 22 and the registration deadline is October 18. In Salem, the event will happen at Dhirajlal Gandhi College of Technology and the training date is November 6 and the prelims will be on November 7. Last date for registration will be October 29. In Coimbatore, the event will happen at Hindusthan College of Arts and Science, the training on November 11 and the prelims November 12. The registration deadline will be November 8.

This event has three categories: Robotic Football (Grades 3-4), Robot Strategy Game (Grades 5-6) Robo Golf (Grades 7-9). The grand finale will be held at Hindusthan College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore. For Grades 6 to 8, students can also participate in the Innovators Exhibition, where they will present Arduino-based solutions addressing real-world challenges like reducing food waste, smart farming, and recycling—aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

All participants will receive certificates, and the top 5 teams from each city will qualify for the finale. This year i-Robochakra’s Sarvavidya Fest 2024 is being brought in association with The Hindu in School. For details, visit irobochakra.com/svf24 or call 76039-74169 / 96553-12329. Website: irobochakra.com/svf24

