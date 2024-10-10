GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sarvavidya Fest 2024 to be held in Coimbatore, Erode and Salem

Published - October 10, 2024 06:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Sarvavidya Fest 2024 organised by i-Robochakra, Robotics and AI education company and an ISRO Space Tutor is back again.

The National Level RoboScience Championship is expanding across three cities - Erode, Salem and Coimbatore - culminating in the grand finale in Coimbatore on November 13, 2024. Every registered team will get a free robotics kit worth ₹2,000 for the competition. I Robochakra will provide free training a day before the contest. Students from Grade 3 to 9 can join.

In Erode, the event will happen at Hindusthan College of Science and Commerce and the training will be on October 21. Prelims will be on October 22 and the registration deadline is October 18. In Salem, the event will happen at Dhirajlal Gandhi College of Technology and the training date is November 6 and the prelims will be on November 7. Last date for registration will be October 29. In Coimbatore, the event will happen at Hindusthan College of Arts and Science, the training on November 11 and the prelims November 12. The registration deadline will be November 8.

This event has three categories: Robotic Football (Grades 3-4), Robot Strategy Game (Grades 5-6) Robo Golf (Grades 7-9). The grand finale will be held at Hindusthan College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore. For Grades 6 to 8, students can also participate in the Innovators Exhibition, where they will present Arduino-based solutions addressing real-world challenges like reducing food waste, smart farming, and recycling—aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

All participants will receive certificates, and the top 5 teams from each city will qualify for the finale. This year i-Robochakra’s Sarvavidya Fest 2024 is being brought in association with The Hindu in School. For details, visit irobochakra.com/svf24 or call 76039-74169 / 96553-12329. Website: irobochakra.com/svf24

Published - October 10, 2024 06:27 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.