Sarvavidya Fest 2024: 4th edition of Roboscience Championship to be held in Coimbatore

Published - November 06, 2024 07:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The countdown to one of India’s most anticipated robotics and science events has begun! i-Robochakra, an acclaimed ISRO Space Tutor, is thrilled to announce the Sarvavidya Fest 2024 – National Level Roboscience Championship, a two-day extravaganza that promises to inspire and empower the next generation of young innovators in Coimbatore.

Recently prelims were concluded in Erode and  Salem, and the finalists of both the cities along with Coimbatore finalist will join for the grand finale on November 13.

This year’s event brings together students from across the nation, offering them a unique platform to compete, collaborate, and showcase their talents in robotics and science innovation. The Hindu In School is the Media Partner of this event.

Photoboys is the Photography Partner of this event.

Each participating team will receive a complimentary robotics kit worth ₹2,000 free. No prior coding or robotics experience is needed, as training will be provided free of charge.

Two competitions are conducted as part of the championship open to students in grades 3-9, with category divisions for grades 3-4, 5-6, and 7-9.

An Innovators Science Exhibition, a platform for grades 6-8, designed to foster creativity and problem-solving will also be held.

Prelims: November 12: Venue: Hindusthan College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore. Registration deadline: November 8

Grand finale on November 13 at Hindusthan College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore. Participants will vie for top honours, with exciting prizes, cash awards, trophies, and certificates up for grabs.

Chief guests on Nov. 12 areK. Kadirvelu. DEBEL, DRDO, Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India Scientist G and Additional Director, DRDO Industry Academia Centre of Excellence; Balakumar Thangavelu, India Head, Outreach, Employee Volunteering (CSR), Global Head ESG, Certified Social Auditor, Cognizant; and Ashwin Balasubramaniam, Chief Operating Officer, Brookefields.

For the grand finale, one of the chief guest includes: B.A. Subramani, former Space Environmental Simulation Engineer, URSC, Station  Director of ISRO Upgrah Amateur Radio Club, and UR Rao Satellite Club, To register: irobochakra.com/svf24. For enquiries, contact: 76039-74169 / 96553-12329.

