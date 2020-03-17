Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute to continue courses

Coimbatore

17 March 2020 23:50 IST

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textiles and Management will continue its courses and the students have withdrawn their protests, said P. Alli Rani, Director of the Institute.

“I addressed the students on Monday. There was a miscommunication and hence there were some apprehensions among the students. I have addressed them today and clarified all the issues,” she said.

The Ministry of Textiles wanted to take the institution to higher standards and the students would stand to benefit from it, the Director said.

The students had staged protests demanding that the Institute was merged with the Central University of Tamil Nadu.