Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute to continue courses

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textiles and Management will continue its courses and the students have withdrawn their protests, said P. Alli Rani, Director of the Institute.
“I addressed the students on Monday. There was a miscommunication and hence there were some apprehensions among the students. I have addressed them today and clarified all the issues,” she said.
The Ministry of Textiles wanted to take the institution to higher standards and the students would stand to benefit from it, the Director said.
The students had staged protests demanding that the Institute was merged with the Central University of Tamil Nadu.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.