Saravanampatty residents demand stormwater drains on a priority basis 

January 18, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

With relatively better road infrastructure and improved frequency of drinking water supply, Ward 10, a part of Saravanampatty in the north zone of the Coimbatore Corporation lying on both sides of the Sathy Road, requires stormwater drains.

P. Rajagopal, a resident of Ramanandha Nagar, said the long-pending issue of not having better road facilities was sorted out as the Corporation laid roads and undertook patchworks in many areas under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Project (TURIP) recently. He also added the frequency of drinking water supply improved from once in 10 days to less than a week.

Another resident said though road works in many areas were completed, the ward which was earlier a town panchayat, was devoid of stormwater drains and urged the civic body to install them on a priority basis.

Councillor R. Kadhirvel said the house service connections for round-the-clock drinking water supply under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme were installed, and the supply would begin soon after the completion of the Pilloor - III water supply scheme.

Mr. Kadhirvel, who is also the chairperson of the north zone, said the segregated domestic waste collected door-to-door was sent to micro composting centres operating in the north zone at Thudiyalur, Appanaickenpalayam, and Nallampalayam. The construction of a dedicated health and wellness centre, a long-pending demand of the residents, was completed recently, and it would be thrown to open to the public by February, he added.

He also expressed concern about the damaged service road on the western side of the Sathy Road, which was dug up for laying electricity cable for a commercial complex. Senior citizens struggle to walk through the road, he said, and appealed to the authorities to repair it soon.