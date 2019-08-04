Saravanampatti set to get first Clean Street Food hub tag in Coimbatore

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is set to declare Saravanampatti as first Clean Street Food hub in Coimbatore.

The main aim of the project is to educate and equip street food operators to provide customers quality and hygienic food.

According to K. Tamilselvan, Designated Officer of FSSAI in Coimbatore, the project is implemented in 15 districts across the State and Saravanampatti was chosen for the first phase in Coimbatore. So far, FSSAI has identified 107 food business operators to be part of the project.

Once implemented, the model project at Saravanampatti will be replicated in other parts of the city.

Under the project, FSSAI will instruct street food sellers to follow best practices such as ensuring hygiene in the stalls, provision of clean water, use of fresh cooking oil, hygienic storage of raw materials and cooked food, pest control, personal hygiene of food handlers and proper disposal of wastes, said the official.

The FSSAI had identified Saravanampatti in Coimbatore considering the presence of IT employees who largely depend on eateries for meals and snacks, large congregation of labourers who are in to construction and allied works in that area, and students who stay in hostels and other accommodations.

The FSSAI will provide training for the staff at street food stalls and educate them on good practices to be followed as part of Clean Street Food project. Food handlers will also be taught the importance of following hygienic practices like cutting nails, wearing cap and covering mouth and nose with mask while cooking and supplying food.

“A pre-audit will be conducted before implementing the project to assess the current status of push carts, street food stalls and mobile eateries. They will be asked to get registered with the FSSAI and follow the best practices. An intermediate audit and post-audit will also be conducted to check their improvement,” said Dr. Tamilselvan.

Already, a food street named ‘Food Street Fiesta’ is operational at Saravanampatti with over 50 food stalls offering Indian, Chinese and Arabian, Burmese and continental food varieties. These stalls have also been added to the project, said Dr. Tamilselvan.