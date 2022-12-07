Residents of Saravanampatti in Coimbatore seek better road facilities

December 07, 2022 05:54 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Poor condition of roads and traffic congestion trouble residents of Saravanampatti in Ward 4 of the Coimbatore Corporation.

The ward with many educational institutions and small-scale industries spread on both sides of the Sathy Road in the corporation’s northern part. The area was a special-grade town panchayat earlier and was added to the corporation in 2011.

V. Jayabal, a resident of Periyar Nagar in Viswasapuram, said the road was dug up for laying 24*7 water supply. After that, it was not laid properly. Lack of underground drainage in the area also irks the residents.

Though the infrastructure was laid for round-the-clock drinking water provision, the supply is yet to begin in the area, which is currently getting water once in six days from the Pilloor scheme.

Councillor R. Kathir Veluswamy said road works in Anna Nagar, and Viswasapuram were sanctioned under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund (TURIF) Tranche 1. A demand was submitted to the civic body to take up scheme road works in the ward to ease traffic movement.

Because of non-availability of stormwater drains on the Saravanampatti - Thudiyalur road, water gets stagnated on the stretch affecting traffic movement. He also demanded the construction of drains on a priority basis.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said, “the stormwater drains in Saravanampatti - Thudiyalur road is under consideration. Many drain outlets are coming out from apartments in that area, and the civic body has asked them to contribute to building drains under the Namaku Naame scheme.”

Regarding scheme roads, the Commissioner added that a proposal was already sent to the State government for approval and the process will be expedited. The scheme roads are expected to reduce traffic congestion in that area, he added.