‘Sarathi’ minivan launched for senior citizens, persons with disabilities in Coimbatore

February 10, 2023 - COIMBATORE

Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati launched the Swarga Foundation’s ‘Sarathi’ minivan, the second edition of the special vehicle, at the Prozone Mall here on Friday along with Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap and Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan.

The vehicle is a wheelchair-accessible transportation service for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PwD), according to a release.

“The first vehicle was launched in 2016 for persons with disabilities to travel across the country. The van has a ramp, sofa bed, two bucket seats, a chemical toilet, wash basin, kettle, temperature controls and a television. The new version is smaller and for intercity services. Smaller lanes and roads can be accessible with this new minivan,” said T.S. Guruprasad, trustee of the foundation.

Event

The 4th Indian Congress for Persons with Disabilities, Coimbatore, with several organisations conducted an inclusive art and music event performed by many including Swarga Foundation founder and managing trustee J. Swarnalatha.

D. Vijay Krishna, father of a 23-year-old PwD, said for many, this was the first time visiting the mall as parents may be shy bringing their wards to such public spots. This also inculcated a sense of independence among the differently-abled and their family, he added.

