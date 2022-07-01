Saplings planted under urban forest scheme in Salem

R. Rajendran, MLA, planting saplings at Kurumbapatti in Salem on Friday.

As part of the 75th Independence celebrations, 75 saplings under the uban forest scheme were planted at Kurumbapatti on Friday.

To increase the green cover in the cities, the Union Government announced 400 ‘Nagar Vans’ (urban forest) will be created by 2025.

In Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Vellore and Salem are selected to develop urban forests.

In Salem, 50 hectares of land that comes under the Kurumbapatti reserve forest was selected to develop urban forest and ₹2.05 crore sanctioned by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

As part of this initiative, the Union Government announced 75 saplings will be planted to mark the celebrations (Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav) in the first week of July.

R. Rajendran, MLA, presided over the funciton. MP S.R. Parthiban, District Forest Officer R. Gowtham, Mayor A. Ramachandran and forest officials participated.