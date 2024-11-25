ADVERTISEMENT

Saplings planting drive inaugurated in Tiruchengode

Published - November 25, 2024 07:26 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission (TNCCM), a tree sapling planting initiative was launched in the Tiruchengode Municipality on Monday.

The Forest Department plans to plant a total of 800 saplings in the municipal area. The planting drive was inaugurated by Municipality Chairman S. Nalini at Theppakulakarai, with the presence of forest officials. Subsequently, saplings were planted at Rajagoundampalayam and on the premises of a private school. Forest officials mentioned that saplings will be planted at 15 different locations within the municipality, which include Kollapatti Park, Kollapatti Sivan Temple, Kootapalli Water Tank, Playground, and Kootapalli Park.

Related Topics

Salem

