Coimbatore

Saplings planted to mark Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary

SALEM

Saplings were planted by elected representatives and senior officials at the Kurumbapatti Zoological Park on Thursday to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

District Collector S. Karmegam, District Forest Officer R. Murugan, DMK legislator R. Rajendran, MP S.R. Parthibhan and senior officials took part in the event.

According to officials, 1,000 saplings would be planted in the district as part of the event and 100 saplings each would be planted in forest ranges at Attur, Vazhapadi, Siddhar Kovil and a few others and the plantations activities have begun.


