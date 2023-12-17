Saplings planted on Elcot land in Coimbatore

December 17, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - COIMBATORE

An initiative to plant 75,000 trees in Coimbatore, Chennai and Madurai as part of the Parivartan Project took off in Coimbatore on Saturday.

A press release said that in line with the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, Round Table India, and grant support partner Home to Hope of the US the project was kick-started in Coimbatore with local partners Coimbatore Round Table Spark 323, Rotary Club of Coimbatore Smart City and HDFC.

As many as 10,000 saplings were planted on the OSR land of Elcot here, which is the land partner. Nearly 25,000 saplings will be planted on this site under this project.

CommuniTREE, which is executing the project, will establish a tree tunnel using intense plantation method, preserving and introducing an urban forest ambience bringing back the lost biodiversity, the press release said.

As many as 10 varieties of trees, including badam, pungai, vengai, neer maruthu, vaagai, rose wood and mahagony will be planted.

