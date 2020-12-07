Saplings planted in memory of Nel Jayaraman

ERODE

As many as 3,500 saplings were planted on 12 acre of farmland in memory of Nel Jayaraman, a farmer and consumer activist, who dedicated his life to restoration of traditional paddy varieties, and died at the age of 54 on December 7, 2018.

The drive, organised by Cauvery Calling, saw over 100 people, including youth, college students, Isha volunteers and members of voluntary organisations, planting saplings at the land belonging to K.S. Rajeshwaran of Sivalingapuram village in Kulur Panchayat in Modakurichi Taluk here on Sunday.

Commercially valuable timber such as teak, blackberry, sandalwood and rosewood were planted on the farmland.

S. Nallasamy, president of Keel Bhavani Vivasaigal Nala Sangam, inaugurated the drive at the farmland during which tributes were paid to Nel Jayaraman.

Tamilmaran, Cauvery Calling field co-coordinator, Tamil Nadu, said Mr. Jayaraman had offered invaluable support to Isha’s ecological initiatives including Project GreenHands and Sadhguru’s river revitalisation effort.

He had raised and distributed 10,000 timber saplings to farmers free of cost in partnership with Project GreenHands.

The plantation drive in Erode was part of ‘Maram Nada Virumbu’ platform launched by Cauvery Calling to involve the general public in sapling plantation.

The platform offers first-hand experience in sapling selection and planting to the public.

The drive was the second event after the initiative was launched on November 18 at Karur district.