Saplings planted in lieu of trees that were axedat Vellakinaru in Coimbatore

November 16, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Saplings being planted at Vellakinaru and Urumandamapalayam in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Saplings being planted at Vellakinaru and Urumandamapalayam in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Fifty saplings belonging to 11 varieties were planted at Vellakinaru here on Thursday in lieu of the trees that were cut recently.

It may be noted that a few trees were axed for the inauguration of a shop and the Coimbatore District Road Protection Committee objected to it and had petitioned the District Collector and Chief Minister’s Cell. And the committee members also performed last rites for the axed trees.

The Thudialur Police instructed the shop owner to plant 50 saplings in places identified by the committee in lieu of the trees axed. Accordingly, on Thursday, in the presence of committee president Venugopal and secretary Devendran, saplings were planted at the Vellakinaru Junction and Urumandampalayam. The agreement was that the shop owner would protect the saplings for three months.

