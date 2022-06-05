Saplings planted in Erode to mark World Environment Day

A four km marathon and a plantation drive was organised to commemorate World Environment Day and demonstrate their support for the Save Soil Movement here on Sunday.

Hundreds of school and college students participated in the marathon that started from Oasis Maheswari Mahal and ended after a journey of four km.

The marathon is to raise awareness about the potential threat of soil extinction and the effort to prevent it through the Save Soil Movement.

Likewise, 7,000 saplings were planted on 25 acres in the district to mark the occasion.

Farmers planted cash value trees such as teak, red wood, sandalwood, mahogany and neem. These species have proven to not only improve the ecology but also significantly improve farmer economics, the organisers said..