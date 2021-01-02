Saplings planted at SITRA

As many as 3,351 saplings will be planted at South India Textile Research Association by Siruthuli and Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF).
According to a press release, the sapling planting took off on Friday with members of the Siruthuli and ITF taking part. The saplings will be planted in the Miyawaki method.
Prabhu Dhamodharan, convener of ITF, said that on day one, about 250 saplings were planted and the rest will be planted in three to four days. The Federation has contributed ₹ 10 lakh for the project as part of its ITF ReGreen drive. The sapling varieties were identified by Siruthuli and it will take up maintenance for three years. Drip irrigation has been installed at the site. Siruthuli has identified land across the city for sapling planted. “We, as an association, wanted to do a green activity. We want to do more in the coming days as part of ReGreen and are looking at more possibilities,” he said.
