Saplings of fruit-bearing trees planted in forest area

Members of Salem Nature Club planting saplings in the forest area at the foothills of Shevaroyan Hills in Salem on Saturday.  

In an effort to protect the forest area and to improve food availability for birds and animals, members of Salem Nature Club planted saplings of native fruit-bearing trees at the forest area located at the foothills of Shevaroyan Hills here on Saturday.

The members said they were planting saplings in the forest area for the last two years and were also maintaining them. Trees would protect and increase the forest cover and also provide fruits to the birds and animals. The members planted saplings of Java plum, figs, badam, papaya, jackfruit, custard apple, tamarind, guava, gooseberry and Mahua.


