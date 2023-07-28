Sapling planting drive launched in Coimbatore city as part of Amritkal Mahotsav

July 28, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Jain Trade International Organisation (JITO) is celebrating Amritkal Mahotsav nationwide to commemorate the 75th Independence Day. Amritakl Mahotsav is spread over eight eventful weeks, which started in July and will end on August 27. From July 22 to 28 sapling plantation week is being observed.

The organisation has marked took two places in Kumarasamy lake for the drive. One of the areas has bee developed into a wild garden with 250 flower plants of 30 different varieties. This would attract butterflies and other diverse species. The other space is being developed into orchid where 50 fruit-bearing trees have been planted to attract birds.

The inauguration of the planting drive was held on Thursday in the presence of K. Sivaumar, Deputy Commissioner, Coimbatore Corporation; Rajeshji Mehta, Chairman of JITO, and others.

The ladies wing of JITO planted more than 350 saplings at Thomas Park and Sponge Park at Race Course on Friday. It was inaugurated in presence M. Prathap, Corporation Commissioner, and Shilpaji Dugar, Project Convener.