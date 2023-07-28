HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sapling planting drive launched in Coimbatore city as part of Amritkal Mahotsav

July 28, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Jain Trade International Organisation (JITO) is celebrating Amritkal Mahotsav nationwide to commemorate the 75th Independence Day. Amritakl Mahotsav is spread over eight eventful weeks, which started in July and will end on August 27. From July 22 to 28 sapling plantation week is being observed.

The organisation has marked took two places in Kumarasamy lake for the drive. One of the areas has bee developed into a wild garden with 250 flower plants of 30 different varieties. This would attract butterflies and other diverse species. The other space is being developed into orchid where 50 fruit-bearing trees have been planted to attract birds.

The inauguration of the planting drive was held on Thursday in the presence of K. Sivaumar, Deputy Commissioner, Coimbatore Corporation; Rajeshji Mehta, Chairman of JITO, and others.

The ladies wing of JITO planted more than 350 saplings at Thomas Park and Sponge Park at Race Course on Friday. It was inaugurated in presence M. Prathap, Corporation Commissioner, and Shilpaji Dugar, Project Convener.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.