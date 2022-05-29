Sapling planting drive conducted on the banks of Palapatti lake in Salem

Children planting saplings on an island at Palapatti lake in Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

A sapling planting drive was conducted at Palapatti lake near Three Roads here on Sunday.

Members of Ashokar Pasumai Illam, including students, conducted the drive on the banks of the lake and in small islands developed within the water spread area of the lake.

A. Ganapathy, president of the organisation, said that as part of measures to improve green cover on the lake premises and to ensure better habitat for birds, the sapling planting drive was conducted here.

Close to 50 persons took part in the event and 100 saplings, including varieties like banyan, gauva, jamun and other fruit-bearing trees, were planted. Organisers said that in association with Salem Corporation, they would take care of the maintenance of the saplings.