Sapling planting drive conducted on campus

Siruthuli and Rober Bosch recently organised a sapling planting drive here in which 2,200 saplings were planted.

According to a press release, Siruthuli has planted nearly 85,000 saplings in phases and this was the sixteenth drive. The varieties of saplings planted include neem, pungai, and athi. Robert Bosch extended financial support for the 16th batch of saplings planted on Anna University campus here.

Vanitha Mohan, Managing Trustee of Siruthuli, said Siruthuli started the drive six years ago for the first death anniversary of former President Abdul Kalam and plans to plant totally one lakh saplings. So far, it has planted 85,000 on 30 acres on the campus of Anna University here.

The planting in Miyawaki method has been supported by private companies, voluntary organisations, individuals, and associations. Apart from planting, the saplings are maintained for more than three years and the “survival rate is very good”, she said. In the Miyawaki method, the fittest saplings grow and survive over a period of time. The canopy is thick and the area looks like a forest, she explained.