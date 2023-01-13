HamberMenu
Sapling planting drive conducted in Dharmapuri

January 13, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Sapling planting drive along with “Manjappai” campaign was revived here under the aegis of Collector K. Shanthi on Friday. The campaign jointly with the Pollution Control Board sought to create awareness on elimination of plastics and creating green cover.

Planting saplings at the Collectorate, Collector Shanthi underlined the message of “one sapling per home” and urged the public to take to sapling plantation enmasse.

Planting of sapling and ensuring that they are taken care of and well-nourished was as important, the Collector said. Officials were urged to take up sapling plantation in their respective office campuses.

