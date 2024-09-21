ADVERTISEMENT

Sapling planting drive conducted at Coimbatore Railway Junction

Published - September 21, 2024 07:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Officials taking part in the sapling plantation drive at the Coimbatore Railway Junction on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

A mass sapling planting drive was carried out on Saturday at the Coimbatore Railway Junction, as part of Swachh Bharat Mission.

Around 100 saplings were planted in the Miyawaki garden and carriage and wagon areas of the station, in line with the Prime Minister’s motto of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ki Namse’ (a tree as tribute to my mother).

The initiative undertaken by the cleaning staff of Coimbatore station, in collaboration with Voice of Covai, a community organisation, was coordinated by Deputy Station Manager S. Sathish, Chief Health Inspector Shinoy, and other railway officials. Members of Voice of Covai led by its founder president Sudharsan Seshadri and other functionaries also took part.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US