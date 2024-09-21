GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sapling planting drive conducted at Coimbatore Railway Junction

Published - September 21, 2024 07:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Officials taking part in the sapling plantation drive at the Coimbatore Railway Junction on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

A mass sapling planting drive was carried out on Saturday at the Coimbatore Railway Junction, as part of Swachh Bharat Mission.

Around 100 saplings were planted in the Miyawaki garden and carriage and wagon areas of the station, in line with the Prime Minister’s motto of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ki Namse’ (a tree as tribute to my mother).

The initiative undertaken by the cleaning staff of Coimbatore station, in collaboration with Voice of Covai, a community organisation, was coordinated by Deputy Station Manager S. Sathish, Chief Health Inspector Shinoy, and other railway officials. Members of Voice of Covai led by its founder president Sudharsan Seshadri and other functionaries also took part.

