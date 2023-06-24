Sapling planting drive along banks of Kurichi tank launched by Coimbatore Corporation authorities

June 24, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

To control the overflow of water from the Kurichi tank in the south zone of the Corporation, Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, and Commissioner M. Prathap inaugurated the work to plant 1,500 saplings under the Miyawaki forest development programme

The project is a joint initiative by the Corporation, District Water Resources Department, Kovai Kulangal Padhukappu Amaippu and a private company ZF wind power Coimbatore Pvt Ltd, according to a press release.

According to the Corporation Budget, “The roots of the palm tree act as a natural barrier to prevent soil erosion. Hence, 10,000 palm trees are planned to be planted on the banks of ponds, tanks and a few water bodies in the Corporation limits through the Tamil Nadu government’s initiative to promote palm cultivation.”

Therefore, the saplings were planted on both sides of Kurichi tank.

The Budget stated, “To make the Coimbatore city look green, afforestation has been undertaken at the reserved sites belonging to the government with private participation by adopting Miyawaki method at 75 places to an extent of 49.26 acres area during the financial year 2022 – 23 and now maintenance works are being carried out. During this financial year, afforestation works will be carried out in 100 places additionally by planting one lakh saplings.”