Sapling plantation initiative enters sixth year

The sapling plantation initiative Vanathukkul Tiruppur by the NGO Vetry, which has planted nearly eight lakh saplings across Tiruppur district, will enter the sixth year on Sunday.
District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan will plant the first sapling at Kangeyam block to mark the sixth year’s inauguration, said the NGO’s founder and president T.R. Sivaram. This year’s target is to plant two lakh trees across the district and attempting to the milestone of ten lakh or one million trees.
The tree sapling nursery located on Mangalam Road houses about 40,000 saplings with indigenous species of teak, rosewood, neem, jackfruit and guava. “We do not use any foreign or invasive species,” Mr. Sivaram said. The species and plantation techniques are chosen with the assistance of Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Coimbatore.
“We focus mainly on Dharapuram, Kangeyam and Vellakoil blocks, which are rain shadow areas and are driest blocks in the district,” Mr. Sivaram said, noting that nearly a quarter of all the saplings are planted in these three blocks. A study on the environmental impact of this initiative, such as improvement in soil quality and air quality, is expected to be completed by August, he said.
Maintenance of saplings in the nursery did not get affected due to the COVID-19 lockdown as the nursery staff were unable to return to their home towns and stayed back, Mr. Sivaram said. As the plantation drive begins in June at the onset of southwest monsoon, there has been no delay in the inauguration this year.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath