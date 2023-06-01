Sapling plantation drive to prevent open dumping in Coimbatore city

June 01, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

To prevent open dumping, a drive by the Coimbatore Corporation to plant 600 saplings across the city was inaugurated by Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan and Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap here on Thursday.

The drive is a part of the Centre’s ‘Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment)‘ programme in an 800-metre stretch in the Pullukadu area of Ward 84 under the Central Zone where 150 saplings were planted. The initiative was done along with Indian Oil Corporation and AI, an NGO, according to a release.

Mr. Prathap told The Hindu, “The civic body has identified 30 hotspots where there is rampant open dumping of unsegregated waste in the city. Many, who are regularly driving through these spots, dispose of the waste on the roadsides. To control this, we have initiated the programme to plant 600 saplings across the city.”

He said, “The drive is to serve a dual purpose - environmental wellness and curbing open dumping. This 800-metre stretch in Pullukadu was a hotspot for this, as many workers from factories dumped their daily waste such as plastic items, food waste and household garbage. Every day, the Corporation collected close to 10 tonnes of waste from this place alone using vehicles. The stretch was cleaned and a fence was raised last week, after which people refrained from throwing waste here. Now, with planting saplings, the site will no longer be used for dumping.”

“We have placed boards in many areas where saplings cannot be planted, and decorated the cleaned portions with kolam or placed idols. Surveillance cameras have been fitted in all spots. Legal action will be taken against those who continue to dump waste in these marked clean zone,” he said.

Corporation Central Zone Council Chairperson S. Meena Logu, Ward Councillor Alima Begum, Assistant Commissioners M.M. Kanagaraj (Central Zone), N. Annadurai (South Zone) and Assistant Executive Engineer (Central Zone) R. Bhuvaneswari, Central Zonal Sanitary Officer R.Gunasekaran and ward sanitary officer K.Srirangaraj were present.

