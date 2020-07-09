Coimbatore

Sapling plantation drive at RAF Battalion

NGO Chandran’s Yuva Foundation and Rapid Action Force personnel planted saplings at 105 Battalion of RAF at Vellalore recently. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement
Staff Reporter Coimbatore 09 July 2020 07:32 IST
Updated: 09 July 2020 07:32 IST

NGO Chandrans Yuva Foundation and 105th Rapid Action Force (RAF) Battalion organised a sapling plantation drive at Vellalore on Monday.

Nearly 20,000 saplings were planted under the ‘Go Green, Grow Green’ initiative at Vellalore where the 105th RAF Battalion is based, a release said.

Manimekalai Mohan, founder and managing trustee of SSVM Group of institutions, B. Jayakrishnan, Commandant of 105th RAF Battalion and Vidya Jayakrishnan from the RAF Women Empowerment wing were the chief guests. G. Dinesh, Deputy Commandant, and S.K. Dubey, Second In-Command, from the battalion along with members of Chandrans Yuva Foundation took part in the function.

Advertising
Advertising

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In Coimbatore
Read more...