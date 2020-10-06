Santhur village goes into self-imposed 10-day lockdown

Krishnagiri

06 October 2020 22:03 IST

Santhur village in Kattagaram panchayat has come under self-imposed lockdown here with the deaths of two persons of a same family from COVID-19.

Santhur village, known for its mango nurseries, have attracted and traders from across the State along with inter-State traders travelling causing the spread of the virus. The number of cases reported from the village had reportedly increased even as village wise numbers were still unavailable.

On Monday, two persons of the same family died due to the virus in a private hospital in Bengaluru. Following this, the entire village was being subjected to containment measures. In its wake, the local traders’ association has announced a 10-day long total lockdown announcing the shuttering of all shops.

Following the cases, the authorities have put up camps in the area. Hosur has reported highest number of cases, with a industrial clusters opening up to full production.