The Coimbatore Weatherman is famous among farmers

Santhosh Krishnan G from Athappagounderpudur spent most of his childhood with his grandfather, helping him in his farm and imbibed from him the habit of observing weather patterns. “For my grandpa, it was a necessity. He analysed the patterns in Nature to decide when to sow the seeds and add the fertiliser,” he says. Now the 27 year old uses this knowledge to help farmers by predicting weather through his Facebook page, The Coimbatore Weatherman.

“Everything that my grandfather taught me was based on his observations. When I was studying in class X, I started to look for the scientific reasons behind it . Thanks to the Internet, I learnt about concepts like pressure, humidity, precipitation and wind convergence and how they affect the rain fall.”

In 2011, Santosh stumbled up on an Internet community called Kea Weather Blog. “It has many weather experts from across the country as members. We regularly record our observations and predictions there. Interactions with them help me clear doubts on several matters associated with the topic,” he says.

But he started The Coimbatore Weatherman page only in 2017. “I was hesitant to tell my friends about it initially, but things changed in 2016-17. Coimbatore received little rainfall and the crops of many farmers that I personally knew were affected. I felt that sharing my knowledge would help them.”

He started with 15 followers in the first week. The number increased with the monsoon and currently he has more than 6,400. “Now, many farmers get in touch with me before they take decisions on farming. I even get requests from people to predict the weather before they fix a date for any function.”

Santhosh updates his page regularly with details of the current weather conditions and seasonal forecasts for the next three months. “I concentrate on the districts in the Kongu region — the Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruppur and Theni. I have subscribed to a website called The Weather Bell, that has different weather prediction models to choose from.”

He follows the European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting and Global Forecasting System. “It gives different parameters which aids me to forecast. I predicted the Gaja cyclone in 2018 and Fani in May 2019. I updated my page with information on its course three days in advance to avoid panic.” Santhosh has installed a weather sensing device on the terrace of his home that gives the parameters for a radius of one km. “I read the inputs from a monitor kept in my living room. This is for my personal use.”

He plans to pursue his masters on Climate Change soon. “I hold a masters degree in Computer Engineering. I did that course and worked in an IT firm for two years. Now is the time for me to fulfil my dreams. Nothing can give me more satisfaction than watching the rain clouds and rain. I want to take this up as my profession.”