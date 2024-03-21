GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sankara College hosts Right to Vote Awareness rally

March 21, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Sankara College’s MBA Department organised a Right to Vote Awareness Rally on Thursday, starting from Saravanampatti Junction. Led by Joint Secretary Mr. T. R. Kalyanaraman, students and faculty led the march stressing the significance of voting. V. Radhika, college Principal, inaugurated the event. With support from local traffic and E3 Police station officers, the rally proceeded smoothly, aiming to promote active participation in democracy. The rally emphasised not only voting but also community outreach. The initiative aligns with the institution’s goal of fostering responsible citizenship and informed decision-making among voters.

