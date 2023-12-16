GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sankagiri town panchayat will be upgraded soon, says Minister Nehru

December 16, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Municipal Administration Minister K.N.Nehru handing over free bicycles at The Little Flower Higher Secondary School in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N.Nehru handing over free bicycles at The Little Flower Higher Secondary School in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Steps would be taken to upgrade Sankagiri Town Panchayat in the district soon, said Minister of Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru during a function held to honour the donors who contributed an amount of ₹3 crore to set up an electric crematorium in the panchayat. Sankagiri Lorry Owners Association were among the donors.

We visited Sankagiri to garland the statue of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai a few months ago when we received a request from the public to repair the roads in the panchayat. We passed on instructions to the concerned departments, and road repair was completed. Now have urged the desilting of Lakshmana Theertham Pond, which will also be taken care of by the government. Similarly, various works under the Namakku Naame Thittam have now been taken up in Sankagiri. .

Earlier, the Minister distributed free bicycles to school students at a government-aided school at Four Roads in Salem. The minister distributed bicycles worth ₹1.27 crore to 2,642 students. Addressing the students, the Minister said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, considering the educational requirements of students, was implementing various schemes. “21,979 plus one students in the district were given free bicycles at a cost of ₹10.59 crore in the last academic year. Likewise for this year, 26,199 students belonging to 181 government and aided schools will receive bicycles at a cost of ₹12.63 crore, of which 2,642 students received their bicycles today,” Mr. Nehru said, as he advised students to follow road safety rules while riding their bicycles.

Later, the Minister handed over 48 houses constructed at a cost of ₹2.22 crore to people from the Narikuravar community at Arurpatti panchayat near Tharamangalam in Salem district. District Collector S. Karmegam, MLAs R. Rajendran, R. Arul, and S. Sathasivam, Mayor A. Ramachandran, former Minister T.M. Selvaganapathy, and officials from concerned departments participated.

