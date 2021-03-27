Sanitisers, masks sent to constituencies

Erode

27 March 2021 00:09 IST

Despatch of hand sanitisers, face shields, masks and other materials to the eight Assembly constituencies in the district, for use by poll officers on the day of election, began here on Friday.

As part of COVID-19 precautionary measure, all the 2,741 polling stations in 926 locations would be sanitised on April 5, the eve of polling. On April 6, the day of polling, voters will undergo thermal scanning at the entry point of the booths. If the temperature is above the norms set by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Government of India, it will be checked again. If the temperature remains the same, the elector will be given a token and asked to come at the last hour of the poll.

A total of 13,160 officials and 2,100 police personnel to be posted for poll duty were vaccinated at the government hospitals.

Advertising

Advertising

Each polling booth would be given an infrared thermometer.