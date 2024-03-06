Sanitation workers at Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore accuse supervisor of harassment

March 06, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A rift surfaced in Coimbatore’s Kuniyamuthur (Ward 88) as temporary sanitation workers and domestic breeding checkers find themselves embroiled in a contentious dispute with supervisor Udhayakumar and sanitary inspector Dhanapal. Allegations of harassment and unfair treatment have stirred unrest among the workforce, prompting reassignment of duties.

The temporary sanitation workers allege a range of misconduct by Udhayakumar, including inappropriate behaviour towards female workers, unfavourable duty assignments near the Tasmac shop, and coercion to work late into the night. “He has also been sending us inappropriate messages on WhatsApp but when we confront him, he denies the charges. We have all the records with us,” said Shanti, one of the workers.

Councillor Senthil Kumar offers a contrasting perspective, attributing the discord to the workers’ purported lack of punctuality. He contends that the workers’ habitual delay in reporting for duty, arriving at 7.30 a.m. instead of the stipulated 7 a.m., and their reluctance to adhere to established assignments have contributed to the escalating tensions.

Udhayakumar refuted the claims made by the workers stating, “They are upset over being shifted to another ward for not carrying out their duties properly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation said that some of the workers will be assigned another ward. “We are looking into the allegations against Udhayakumar and an official complaint will be lodged,” the official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.