Sanitation project to be scaled up in Coimbatore district: Collector

The district administration will take steps to scale up the sanitation project undertaken by the Tamil Nadu Urban Sanitation Support Programme (TNUSSP), said Collector G.S. Sameeran on Thursday.

Speaking at the multi-stakeholder workshop organised by the TNUSSP in association with Keystone Foundation and Indian Institute of Human Settlements at Coimbatore, he noted the pilot project being carried out at two town panchayats Periyanaickenpalayam and Narasimhanaickenpalayam to improve urban sanitation. He assured that these would be scaled up to other municipalities and town panchayats in the district.

Mr. Sameeran said that the decentralised sanitation model of TNUSSP, particularly its faecal sludge treatment plant set up at Periyanaickenpalayam, could be implemented wherever it is workable. Citing the ‘NEWater' recycled wastewater initiative in Singapore, the Collector said that the stigma attached to the treated water must be addressed.

In a video message, Supriya Sahu, Principal Secretary of Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department, said that urban sanitation continues to remain the most challenging task and said that events like these will address the gaps in sanitation.

Pratim Roy, founder and director of Keystone Foundation, also addressed the gathering. Stakeholders, including members of various non-governmental organisations, headmasters from government schools and government officials from various departments such as Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and local bodies in Coimbatore district participated in the workshop on Thursday.