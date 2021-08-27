Sanitation drive undertaken in schools

With schools set to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from September 1, sanitation drive was undertaken in schools here on Friday.

The State government announced reopening of schools and issued guidelines for ensuring safety of students, teachers and non-teaching staff. Workers from the local bodies started cleaning the school premises in their areas while school buses and vans were cleaned and disinfected. Since a maximum of 20 students per classroom is allowed, table and desk arrangements were made in classrooms to ensure physical distancing. Also, teachers and non-teaching were asked to get vaccinated failing which they would not be allowed to enter the classrooms.

Teachers said schools would be closed on Sunday and Monday and would reopen only on August 31. Hence, all the works were scheduled to be completed on Saturday.