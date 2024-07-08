Sanitation complex commissioned at Govt. Arts College in Coimbatore

An exclusive sanitation complex for girl students established at a cost of ₹33.5 lakh at the Government Arts College (Autonomous), Coimbatore, under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Emerald Jewel Industry, India Ltd., was commissioned on Friday.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inaugurated the toilet complex in the presence of K. Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director, Emerald Group, and Managing Trustee, Krishna Charitable Trust.

The construction of 18 toilets was carried out over a five-month period. V. Kalaiselvi, Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Coimbatore, and College Principal M.R. Yezhili also took part.