GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sanitation complex commissioned at Govt. Arts College in Coimbatore

Published - July 08, 2024 07:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

An exclusive sanitation complex for girl students established at a cost of ₹33.5 lakh at the Government Arts College (Autonomous), Coimbatore, under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Emerald Jewel Industry, India Ltd., was commissioned on Friday.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inaugurated the toilet complex in the presence of K. Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director, Emerald Group, and Managing Trustee, Krishna Charitable Trust.

The construction of 18 toilets was carried out over a five-month period. V. Kalaiselvi, Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Coimbatore, and College Principal M.R. Yezhili also took part.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.