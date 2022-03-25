Sanitary workers stage protest in Salem

Sanitary workers from some of the wards under the Salem Corporation protested in front of the corporation’s main office here on Friday alleging corruption by a few staff and ward councillors.

The protesters said that a few supervisors were demanding that they pay bribe after the formation of the new council allegedly to avoid their transfers to different wards.

The workers alleged that they are being threatened for the past few days demanding bribe up to ₹10,000 to avoid their transfers from the present wards to other wards. They urged the corporation authorities to take necessary action in this regard and protect their jobs.