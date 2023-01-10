Sanitary workers in Salem demand disbursement of salaries

January 10, 2023 08:19 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - Salem

Members of the Salem Sanitary Workers’ Committee, on Monday, submitted a petition to the district administration at the weekly grievances redress meeting seeking disbursement of salary. In the petition, the committee’s district secretary Gunalan alleged that more than 2,500 cleanliness workers were working for the Salem Corporation, and their salaries were not disbursed properly. They also claimed that amount deducted from the salary for Provident Fund was not deposited into their accounts. We submitted many petitions to the civic body in this regard, but no action was taken. They wanted the District Collector to intervene and initiate action against the officials concerned.

The members of the All India Youth Federation submitted a petition urging the civic body to complete the underground drainage works.

A few persons from Saminaickenpatti village near Omalur submitted a petition seeking the district administration to help them pray in a church in the locality.

District Revenue Officer P. Menaha received a total of 211 petitions from the public at the Salem Collectorate. She distributed tricycles procured at ₹ 2.72 lakhs among 30 differently abled beneficiaries.