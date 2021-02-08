Sanitary workers demand pending wages

Sanitary workers staged a protest in front of the Salem Corporation office here on Monday demanding release of pending salaries at the earliest.

They also took out a rally with alms pots from Kondalampatti Corporation zonal office to the Corporation office. They claimed that the workers in Kondalampatti and Hasthampatti have not received salaries for past three months. The protesters boycotted work for the day.

The workers claimed that salaries are due from month of November and no measures have been taken to clear the dues.

Secretary of Salem District Municipality Corporation Sanitary Workers’ Association Jeevanandham said that the livelihood of sanitary workers who work for low salaries have been affected due to non-payment of salaries for past three months.

He alleged that though amount is being deducted for provident funds from their salaries, it is not being credited into the PF account of the workers. He alleged that amount is being deducted from salaries for payment of loans taken by the workers in cooperative banks, however, those payments were not made and workers are facing interest charges.