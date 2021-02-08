Coimbatore

Sanitary workers demand pending wages

Sanitary workers staged a protest in front of the Salem Corporation office here on Monday demanding release of pending salaries at the earliest.

They also took out a rally with alms pots from Kondalampatti Corporation zonal office to the Corporation office. They claimed that the workers in Kondalampatti and Hasthampatti have not received salaries for past three months. The protesters boycotted work for the day.

The workers claimed that salaries are due from month of November and no measures have been taken to clear the dues.

Secretary of Salem District Municipality Corporation Sanitary Workers’ Association Jeevanandham said that the livelihood of sanitary workers who work for low salaries have been affected due to non-payment of salaries for past three months.

He alleged that though amount is being deducted for provident funds from their salaries, it is not being credited into the PF account of the workers. He alleged that amount is being deducted from salaries for payment of loans taken by the workers in cooperative banks, however, those payments were not made and workers are facing interest charges.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 8, 2021 10:32:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/sanitary-workers-demand-pending-wages/article33785590.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY