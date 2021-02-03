Coimbatore

Sanitary workers demand clearance of salary dues

For their right: The salaries of the protesting sanitary workers were due from December.  

Sanitary workers under the Salem Corporation protested in front of the Corporation office here on Tuesday demanding clearance of salary dues.

Members of Salem District Rural Development and Local Administration Employees Association, in their petition, said there were about 2,500 sanitary workers under the Corporation. Despite repeated requests, salaries were not paid to them on first day of the month and the salaries were due from December.

The protesters said sanitary workers had been working risking their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic and delay in payments had affected their livelihood severely.

They demanded that their salaries should be paid at the earliest and payments should be made on first day of the month in future.

