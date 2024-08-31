Sanitary worker found dead in abandoned well

The body of a sanitary worker, Bharanidharan (24), of Pooluvapatti was retrieved by Fire and Rescue Services personnel from an abandoned well in Alandurai limits. His father had lodged a complaint with the Alandurai police that his son had gone missing.

The Alandurai police arranged for post-mortem and handed over the body to the family after the procedure. A case has been registered.

House helps arrested for jewellery theft

Two women working as house helps were arrested by the Vadavalli police for reportedly stealing 12 sovereigns of gold jewellery from a house they were working in.

Based on a complaint lodged by the house owner, Pranesh (38), that the valuables had gone missing in his absence, the police arrested Lakshmi (44) and Mariammal (40) and retrieved the valuables.

One dies in accident

A motorcyclist identified as Palanisamy (55) of Pattanam died in a collision with a car near Thamaraikulam along the Coimbatore-Pollachi National Highway, on Saturday morning. Balaji (28) of Seeralampatti near Udumalpet and his relative Gopalakrishnan of Sadayagouinderpudur, who were in the car, were also injured.

Balaji was returning after dropping his relative at the Coimbatore Airport when the collision with a few motor cycles took place. Traffic movement was affected for a short duration due to the accident.

Five other motorcyclists are undergoing treatment in hospitals. The Kinathukadavu police have registered a case.