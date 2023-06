June 21, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST

As many as 240 individuals received over 1,000 packets of sanitary napkin pads at Anaikatti village along the Tamil Nadu - Kerala border during an awareness campaign organised by Thozhargalinkaram. ”. The event was sponsored by E Star Foods Private Limited, a company dedicated to social welfare.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.