Sanitary inspector suspended for threatening EO in Namakkal

A sanitary inspector was placed under suspension for allegedly threatening a town panchayat Executive Officer (EO) on Thursday.

According to the police, Subramanian (53) is the EO for Paramathi Velur town panchayat. After two months of medical leave, he returned to office on Wednesday and conducted a meeting regarding solid waste management and issued memos to three workers, including sanitary inspector Venkatesh (48), for not properly disposing of solid waste. It caused a verbal duel between them. On Thursday, Venkatesh called Mr. Subramanian over phone and threatened him of dire consequences.

On a complaint from Mr. Subramanian, the Paramathi Velur police registered a case against Venkatesh. The EO also informed his higher officials and submitted the call record. Later in the evening, Mr. Subramanian issued suspension order to Venkatesh based on instructions from the higher officials.