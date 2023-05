Sanitary inspector placed under suspension in Salem

May 09, 2023 08:35 am | Updated 08:35 am IST

The Hindu Bureau Salem A sanitary inspector was placed under suspension in Salem Corporation on Monday. Siddeswaran was the sanitary inspector in Ammapet zone. There were allegations that he verbally abused a woman conservancy worker in Ward 44 recently. The Corporation conducted an inquiry, and Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj issued the suspension order to Siddeswaran. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.