Sandalwood trees not felled, says Forest Department

Coimbatore

19 July 2021 22:40 IST

The Forest Department on Monday denied allegations that sandalwood trees were felled on the campus of the Central Academy for State Forest Service near R.S. Puram here.

District Forest Officer D. Venkatesh said no sandalwood tree was cut on the campus. According to him, 63 Prosopis juliflora trees (Seemai Karuvelam), an invasive plant and weed, were axed and cleared on the premises.

He said Coimbatore Forest Range Officer A.M.N. Siva inspected the campus and submitted a report.

Advertising

Advertising